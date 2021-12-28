The Tatar autonomy of the Penza region for the first time held a New Year’s party for children

On December 26, the Tatar autonomy of the Penza region for the first time held a New Year’s party for children. All guests were greeted by chairman of the autonomy Zhigansha Tuktarov. He noted that only together, by uniting, we can preserve the language, traditions and culture of our people!

For the New Year’s performance, fairy-tale heroes came to the kids: Kysh babai, Kar kyzy, Ubyrly, Shurale.

The whole holiday was accompanied by cheerful music and songs in the native language. New Year’s gifts were a huge surprise for our little guests from the autonomy.

The event was held in an atmosphere of fun and joy, the hall was filled with children’s laughter and happy smiles from parents. All the assets of RPO “TNKA PO” have invested a piece of their soul in the organization of this magical holiday!