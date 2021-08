Moscow will host the annual gala concert of masters of arts of the Republic of Tatarstan

The Honored Artist of Russia and the Republic of Tatarstan Albina Shagimuratova, Honored Artists of Tatarstan Dina Garipova, Elmira Kalimullina, Ilyus Khuzina, Filyus Kagirov, Ilgam Valeev, Alina Sharipzhanova and many others will perform in the concert program with the State Symphony Orchestra of Tatarstan.

The August concerts within the framework of the Days of Tatarstan Culture in Moscow have been held at the Moscow International House since 2010.