“Fayzullinsky swim” through the fast stream Vyatka became a bright event in literature and sports

An unusual physical culture and literary holiday took place in the Mamadysh district, which will have a serious impact on the national and cultural development of the Tatar people and the formation of their ethnic identity. For the “swim of Ravil Fayzullin”, a member of Milli Shura of the World Congress of Tatars, a landing of leading cultural figures of Tatarstan, consisting of renowned poets, famous journalists and art workers, came. In the morning hours, unusual for cultural events, a literary and musical meeting with the star of modern literature took place on a specially equipped cozy area in the center of Mamadysh, next to the Shaikhi Mannur monument.

Lovers of Tatar poetry, subtle connoisseurs of the work of famous writers, with bated breath, listened to the laureates of the State Prize named after G. Tukai, folk poets who read their works. At this meeting, all the speakers shared their thoughts on the importance of physical education and sports. This is a tradition that has developed over four decades. And the “Faizulla swim” format, which has been known for over 40 years.

Informed lovers of the literary process know that every year at the beginning of August there is a long distance swim with the participation of the best writers of Tatarstan. People’s poet of Tatarstan Ravil Fayzullin, who worked for a quarter of a century as editor-in-chief of the Kazan Utlary magazine, in the late 1980s began celebrating his birthday – August 4 – with a very original sporting event.

The first swims were carried out at a distance from the “compressor” bridge to the Kremlin and even Kirovsky bridge. Not everyone can cover these kilometers! From the very first swims, the athletes were accompanied by rescuers on boats. And the more joyful is the victory – who swam to what stage and with what result! Then they celebrated the event by the fire on an island not far from Emmst, where the Millennium Bridge now merges with the right bank of the Kazanka, not far from the Riviera.