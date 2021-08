An open lesson on the study of the spoken Tatar language will be held in Kazan

The event will take place on the embankment of Lake Kaban today, August 18, at 19:00.

Anyone with any level of knowledge of the language can join the lesson from the Tatar language club. Participants in the lesson will be able to overcome the language barrier, understand how a thought is correctly formulated in the Tatar language and immerse themselves in the language environment.