Today at the World Congress of Tatars, Head of the WCT Executive Committee Danis Shakirov held a working meeting with the prose writer Zinnur Khusniyar.

Zinnur Khusniyar spoke about the activities carried out today in the Orenburg region and other regions in connection with the All-Russian population census. Also during the conversation, the issues of organizing a reading conference, which will be announced in the fall, were discussed.