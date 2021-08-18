The Mufti received the Chairman of the Muslim Society of the Chunsky District of the Irkutsk Region at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan

Today, on the 9th day of the month of Muharram (August 17), the chairman of the “Society of Muslims of the Chunsky District” of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Irkutsk Region (Baikal Muftiate) Findiya Davletkhuzina visited the Muftiate of Tatarstan. The distinguished guest was accompanied by Mars Tukayev, deputy head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars for work with Tatar public associations in the regions of the Russian Federation. The meeting was also attended by General Director of the Fund “Waqf RT” DUM RT Firdus Galiullin.

The guests from the Irkutsk region were received by Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin and was pleased to get acquainted with the life, achievements in the religious and national life of Tatar compatriots living in this region.

Findiya xanum arrived in Kazan with good news: thanks to the unity and efforts of the Tatars of the Chuna village, a local Muslim organization in their village allocated land for the construction of a mosque. At present, activists are holding subbotniks there, clearing and leveling the place, and during the construction work they erected a temporary structure for performing namaz. Representatives of the Tatar-Muslim community of the Irkurt region showed Kamil Hazrat a draft design of the future mosque, acquainted him with the ethnic composition of the region, its geographical features, industrial enterprises, etc. The village of Chuna is located more than 800 kilometers from the regional capital; more than 9 thousand people live here, of which about one thousand are Tatars. The guests shared their plans to make the future mosque the center of Tatar social life and, in this regard, were interested in the experience of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan in this area.

Mufti Khazrat invited future specialists of the Chun mosque to get education on the basis of the Mukhammadiya madrasah, told the first Tatar online madrasah about the publishing activities of the Muftiate, the Tatar language courses in the mosque, free mobile applications in the Tatar language, projects aimed at developing the Tatar language.

From the hands of the mufti, the guests received a Tatar-language edition “Kulam Shәrif. Mәgynәvi tәrҗemә ”and expressed gratitude for the advice on the construction of the mosque, the organization of the educational process and social activities.