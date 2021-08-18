The XI International Festival of School Teachers will be held from 17 to 19 August at the Yelabuga Institute of KFU.

The forum will be held in a mixed format, including more than 400 teachers, 300 of whom are representatives of Tatarstan. It is planned to participate in the distance format 800-1000 representatives of the educational sphere of the regions of Russia.

For more than ten years, a large international pedagogical forum has been held on the basis of the Elabuga Institute of Kazan Federal University, positioning the achievements of Tatarstan in the field of higher vocational and secondary schools – the International Festival of School Teachers.

The event is preceded by the Republican August meeting of education and science workers, being its practice-oriented platform, allowing to include in the discussion of ways of further developing the education of practicing teachers in Tatarstan and Russia.

The history of the festival of school teachers began in 2010 – the Year of the Teacher. Then the state for the first time attracted the attention of the general public to the problems of education, discussion of the status and role of the teacher. A republican forum was organized at the Yelabuga Institute of KFU, the main participants of which were the best teachers of the country, who are ready to adopt and introduce innovations.

The festival was conceived as the only platform in Russia and the first in Tatarstan for organizing professional interaction of teachers, which allows, on the one hand, to integrate various forms of their intellectual and socio-cultural activities, providing an opportunity for a free exchange of views on the development of education, self-presentation, and discussion of a set of problems in their aggregates and relationships. On the other hand, the festival form presupposes a rich program of events that allow the participants to be included in the unique atmosphere of education as a form of life and activity. Having proved its relevance, in 2011 the festival received the status of an All-Russian, and then international.

The thematic focus of the festival is determined annually based on the needs of the time, the latest trends in the development of education. Over the years, the areas of work were: “Training of a teacher of a new generation”, “Professional standard of a teacher”, “Federal State Educational Standard of the New Generation – Methodological Renewal of School Education”, “Digital Generation of Russia”.

For 10 years, moderators from more than 20 countries of the world have taken part in the work of the festival. Among them are representatives of the Technical University of Dresden, Hunan Normal University, Center for Contemporary Pedagogy of Montreal, University of Zagreb, University College Dublin, University of Wisconsin-Madisson and other universities in the world. More than 1000 master classes were held, attended by more than 5000 teachers.

The organizers of the forum are invariably the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan and Kazan Federal University with the participation of the Regional Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Education in the Volga Federal District.

The traditional partner is the Republican public movement “Tatarstan – New Century”, which is holding a project competition “Our Home – Earth”, aimed at implementing and promoting the principles of the Earth Charter. The list of partners of the forum includes the Tatar Republican Committee of the Trade Union of Public Education and Science Workers, the Yelabuga State Historical, Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve. The main information partner is the independent pedagogical publication Uchitelskaya Gazeta. Information support is also provided by the journal “Pedagogy” and this year for the first time – a socially oriented non-profit organization “Educational Union”.