Young bayan players of Tatarstan became Laureates of the V All-Russian Summer Creative School in the Republic of Crimea

From August 4 to August 18, 2021, classes of the V All-Russian Summer Creative School of Folk Ensemble and Solo Mastery in the city of Alushta of the Republic of Crimea were organized for students of the senior grades of children’s music schools, students of music colleges (colleges) and students of higher music educational institutions of the Russian Federation.

The geography of the participants is quite extensive: Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod region (Voskresensk, Dzerzhinsk), Moscow, Moscow region (Shatura, Balashikha), Ivanovo, Republic of Crimea (Feodosia, Evpatoria, Kerch), Yoshkar-Ola, Irkutsk, Penza, Saratov, Trans-Baikal Territory (Chita), Krasnoyarsk Territory (Minusinsk), Togliatti.

On behalf of the Republic of Tatarstan, the school was attended by: pupils of the children’s folk ensemble of accordionists “Aksubai egetlyre” of the Aksubaevsky District House of Culture Semyon Krainov, Vadim Lipatov and the head of the ensemble Nailya Krainova, as well as a student of Aznakayevsk children’s art school Ziatdinov Rubis and his teacher Flyura Zinnurov Absalyamova .

The program of the stay was very rich: classes in sections (balalaika, bayan-accordion, domra), rehearsals, in the evenings – performances in concerts for vacationers or participation in entertainment activities of the boarding house. The participants had time to walk in a huge park with relict plants and swim in the Black Sea.

The competition of performing skills was held among the school participants and teachers.

All three participants from Tatarstan became laureates of the competition: Semyon Krainov and Rubis Ziatdinov – 1st degree laureates, Vadim Lipatov – 2nd degree laureate.

We sincerely congratulate the Laureates and their leaders on their well-deserved victory!