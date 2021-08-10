Tatarstan national team took second place at the Russian Youth Spartakiada in chess

The national team of the Republic of Tatarstan took second place in the final of the 5th Summer Russian Youth Spartakiad in chess. In total, 13 teams played in the tournament, which took place from 2 to 7 August in Ufa.

The teams included promising young juniors from 17 to 20 years old. Master of sports Artur Gaifullin, Adel Zhafyarov, FIDE masters (International Chess Federation) Kamaliya Bulatova and Zarina Shafigullina played for the Tatarstan national team. Irina Chibikova was the coach of the team.

In the final match, the rating favorites of the tournament met – the teams of St. Petersburg and Tatarstan. As a result of the meeting, the national team of the republic took the second place in the competition. In third place are chess players from the Chelyabinsk region.