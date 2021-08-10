On August 11, a presentation of new editions of the Tatar Book Publishing House will take place

Tomorrow, August 11 at 14:00, on the summer veranda of the Literary Cafe near the building of TATMEDIA JSC, a presentation of new editions of the Tatar Book Publishing House will take place – a unique series of miniature books authored by young Tatar authors: Almaz Mansurov, Lilia Gibadullina, Bulat Ibragimov, Gulnaz Gazizova, Leila Khabibullina.

The program of the event includes performances by authors, reading of famous poems, summer treats, special promotions for publications, musical numbers.

Free admission.