The National Library of Tatarstan was replenished with the book “Kyzyl landing” published in 1938

The National Electronic Library of Tatarstan received an electronic version of the book by the famous Soviet writer Dmitry Furmanov “Qzl desant” (“Red landing”) in the Tatar language.

The book, translated by Shamov, was published in 1938 in Latin script (Yanalif) and tells about the real events of the autumn of 1920, when Wrangel’s troops broke through from the Crimea to the Kuban. Red troops have been thrown into the deep rear of the enemy.

On the portal of the NEB RT, everyone can get acquainted with other digitized editions of Furmanov, published in the 30s of the last century in the Tatar language.