Tatar artists of St. Petersburg took part in plein air at  the estate “Bogoslovka”

A one-day introductory plein air of a group of artists from St. Petersburg to the Bogoslovka estate was held with the support of the St. Petersburg House of Nationalities and the Committee for Culture of St. Petersburg under the general name “Ethno-palette”.

The plein air was attended by Tatar artists of St. Petersburg, who plan to exhibit their works at an exhibition dedicated to the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Bogoslovka estate is an ethnographic park of wooden architecture of the North-West of Russia, its main decoration is the temple in honor of the Pokrov of Our Lady, the prototype of the temple of the Transfiguration of the Lord, which is located in Kizhi. This is a recreated copy of the Pokrov Church built in 1708, which was located until 1963 in the Vytegorsky churchyard in Ankhimov.

On the territory of the Estate, reconstructions of old buildings are presented, reflecting the traditional life and culture of the northern part of Russia.

The reconstructions, made according to original drawings and measurements by eminent architects and restorers, create a reliable picture of a Russian churchyard of the 17-19th centuries.

At the Bogoslovka Estate, programs are being implemented to support folk crafts and popularize folklore. Festivals, celebrations, master classes and other events are organized under the guidance of professionals.