Kazan schoolboy joined the Russian national team at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

The composition of the national team, which will represent Russia at the V European Olympiad for juniors in informatics, has been determined. Among them is a pupil of the Kazan Lyceum named after N.I. Lobachevsky KFU Renat Karimov.

In addition to him, the national team includes three Moscow schoolchildren: Daria Grekova, Alexei Vasiliev and Ivan Piskarev. The team is led by Elena Andreeva, Head of the Department of Informatics at the SSC MSU.

The competition will be held from 24 to 28 August 2021 in a distance format. Romania is the host country.

Renat Karimov is a multiple winner and medalist of European, international Olympiads and thematic tournaments.

In 2019, he won a bronze medal at the John Atanasov International Autumn Informatics Tournament (Bulgaria). A year later, he took the “gold” there.

In 2020 he became the absolute winner of the European Junior Programming Championship EJOI (Tbilisi). This year at the International Junior Programming Tournament “INFO (1) CUP” (Romania) – another gold medal.

Both in the past and this year, Renat became the winner of the final stage of the All-Russian Olympiad for schoolchildren in computer science. This year the Kazan schoolboy won several awards at once at Russian computer science tournaments – in particular, at the Innopolis University Open Olympiad and the Moscow Olympiad.