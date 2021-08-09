Pupils from Tatarstan won prizes again

The Kazan schoolgirl became the absolute winner of the XXVIII International School Olympiad “Tuymaada”.

Regina Sabiryanova, a pupil of the 10th grade of the IT Lyceum, became the best in the field of mathematics. In addition to her, the Russian team included 10 schoolchildren from five educational organizations in Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny, the Kazan Education Department reports.

One of the country’s leading intellectual competitions was held from July 26 to August 3 in a distance format with the participation of more than 200 schoolchildren from Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Romania, Singapore and Russia. The guys competed in the knowledge of the exact sciences – mathematics, computer science and physics. For two days, 5 hours each, they solved original problems, the conditions of which were prepared by the jury in Russian and English.

As a result, Regina Sabiryanova became the absolute winner of the Mathematics Olympiad. A student of the 9th grade of the boarding school №2 of the Moscow region of Kazan Andrey Evstafiev and the 9th grade of the Lyceum after N.I. Lobachevsky Rail Yagafarov were awarded a diploma of the 1st degree, who also received a special prize “For a beautiful solution of a problem in combinatorics”.

The diploma of the II degree of the Olympiad was awarded to Timur Gizatullin, a pupil of the 9th grade of the specialized Olympiad-scientific center “SOLNTse”, in the Vakhitovsky district of Kazan, and Yana Magizova, a pupil of the 8th grade of the gymnasium No. 26 of Naberezhnye Chelnov.

A third-degree diploma was awarded to Asgat Khusnullin, a ninth-grader of the NI Lobachevsky Lyceum, and Arseny Ustinov, an 8th grade student of the I.T. Lyceum. According to the results of the Olympiad in informatics, a pupil of the 10th grade of the IT-lyceum Yegor Shevchenko was awarded a diploma of the III degree.