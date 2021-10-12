On October 15, the exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Ethno Art will feature paintings by Rashid Gilazov

At the invitation of the head of the Yelabuga municipal district, the mayor of the city of Yelabuga Rustem Nuriev, St. Petersburg artist Rashid Gilazov and his wife Khalida Nurimanovna are staying in the open air in St. Petersburg. The canvases created by him in Yelabuga with views of the city and its surroundings will be presented from October 15 at an exhibition in the Museum of Contemporary Ethnic Art and will replenish the stock collection of the EGMZ. (Elabuga State Musuem Reserve)

Joy, humanity, optimism, beauty form the basis of the artist’s worldview. Portraits, landscapes, still lifes – everything that Rashid Akmalovich creates in the city on the Neva, in Tatarstan, on long and short trips, is imbued with the unity of man and nature. Simple, close to everyone plots, polyphony of sonorous colors, sincerity, humanity, accessibility of feelings and figurative language attract viewers to his canvases.

And the light and sublime world of Khalida Khanum’s poems is a sign of the deep connection between the culture of Russia and Tatarstan. Her poetry is imbued with a lively, vivid feeling. A confessional beginning, an optimistic outlook on life unites the canvases of Rashid Akmalovich and the lines of Khalida Nurimanovna.

It is worth noting that the spouses are very hospitable hosts, and for twelve years now they have been arranging “Gilazovsky Thursdays” in a gallery apartment on Vasilievsky Island in St. Petersburg, dedicated to talented poets, musicians and artists. The project serves to preserve and popularize the culture and art of the Tatar people, and at the same time helps to broaden the horizons of all art lovers

.