Rustam Minnikhanov declared October 11, 2021 a Day of mourning in connection with the plane crash in the Menzelinsky municipal district

The President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov signed a decree declaring October 11, 2021 a Day of mourning in connection with the plane crash that occurred in the Menzelinsky municipal district.

“In connection with the tragic death of people in the plane crash that occurred on October 10, 2021 in the Menzelinsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan, expressing sorrow for the victims and condolences to their families and friends, I decide:

To declare October 11, 2021 a Day of mourning in the Republic of Tatarstan.

On the day of mourning, lower the state flags of the Republic of Tatarstan throughout the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Suggest to TV and radio companies and cultural organizations to cancel entertainment programs and events on the day of mourning.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan to prepare proposals for providing assistance to the families of those perished and injured in the plane crash.

This Decree comes into force from the date of its signing, ”the text of the Decree says.