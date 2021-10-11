A meeting with bloggers from Tatarstan in Tashkent held

On October 6, 2021, in Tashkent, in the office of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center (TOKPC) in Tashkent, in the building of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a meeting was held with bloggers from the Republic of Tatarstan.

The meeting was attended by members of the guests from Tatarstan, representatives of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Board and activists of the Tashkent city tourism and cultural center.

The issues of preserving the native language, traditions and culture of the Tatar people were discussed. The guests were especially interested in information about the high and careful attitude of the state towards youth and interethnic relations. Bloggers will get acquainted with the tourism potential and ancient cities of the Republic of Uzbekistan.