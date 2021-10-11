Round table dedicated to Khoja Bulgari in Bukhara held

On October 8, 2021, in Bukhara, a round table was held on the topic of the study of Mazar Khoja Bulgari and the life of Tatar educators in Bukhara, organized by the Tatar-Bashkir National Cultural Center (TBNKTs) of the Bukhara region.

The event was attended by Doctor of Historical Sciences, Director of the Research Center “Heritage of Bukhara” Robert Almeev, teacher of the Department of “History of Bukhara” of Bukhara State Pedagogical University Mukhammadali Mubinov, head of the department of subscription of the library center named after Abu Ali Ibn Sino Marifat Abdurakhmanova, head of the sector of the legal department Elmira Khusainova, as well as members of the Board and activists of TBNKTs of Bukhara region.

During the work of the round table, the facts about the emergence of the Khoja Bulgari, the remnants of the madrasah, the reconstruction of the mosque, the makhalla of the same name and its current location were told.