In Almetyevsk, 300 participants of the Beznek Zaman festival came together in a creative battle

In Almetyevsk, the gala concert of the first zonal round of the IX annual open republican television festival of creativity of working youth “Our time – Bezneң zaman” has died down. Here, 300 participants from 15 municipal districts of Tatarstan came together in a creative battle. For a chance to get into the project, creative youth fought in three categories – “Music direction”, “Dance direction” and “Minute of fame”.

“The festival is a unique platform where working youth, who professionally manifest themselves in various fields – scientific, educational and others – can also declare themselves in creative activity,” – said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Rodion Karpov.

He reminded those present that in the first year of the festival, about 30 groups took part in it. To date, 186 applications have been accepted by the project.

Since the project is timed to coincide with the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, the participants through songs and dances showed all the beauty of the cultures of various peoples living in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The performances were evaluated by a competent jury in the person of the chairman of the jury – Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, soloist of the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments of the Republic of Tatarstan Reseda Galimova; co-chairman of the jury – laureate of the RF Government Prize in the field of culture, honored art worker of the Republic of Tatarstan, general producer of the festival Dmitry Tumanov; honored worker of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, artistic director of the dance theater studio “Road from the city” Lilia Bagautdinova and others.

They also held master classes and round tables for participants in the republican movement.

“The level has been set to the highest! There were amazing guys in front of us. To say that I am delighted is to say nothing. I have been observing them for several years and I see that every year they show more and more high-quality professional results, ”said Alina Ivakh, a member of the jury, Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, head of the troupe of the Moscow Provincial Theater under the direction of Sergei Bezrukov.

The next qualifying rounds will be held on October 15-16 in Nizhnekamsk, October 22-23 in Kazan and October 29-30 in Zelenodolsk.

Teams and participants who have shown their best at the zonal stages will meet on November 12-13 at the festival’s super final. It will take place in the concert hall of the Volga Region University of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The names of the winners will be announced at the Gala Concert, which will take place on November 15 at the Piramida cultural and entertainment complex. It is here that the winning team is nominated, which will become the owner of the Grand Prix and receive the traditional challenge Cup of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as a cash prize of 500 thousand rubles. The winner of the special prize “Heroes of Our Time” will receive a cash prize of 300 thousand rubles.