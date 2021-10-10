Chairman of the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of the Ivanovo region visited the Mirgaziyan mosque in Kazan

On October 8, the Mirgaziyan mosque in Kazan was visited by Farit Lyapin, chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims, chairman of the Regional Public Organization of the National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars, a member of the Public Chamber of the Ivanovo Region. Imam-khatib Abdurrauf Hazrat Zabirov met the guest within the walls of the mosque and gave him an excursion, introduced him to the activities of the Muslim religious organization and presented him with author’s publications.

Farit Hazrat Lyapin spoke to the parishioners of the mosque and told them about the life of Muslims and the Tatar community in his region, as well as about the activities of the Muslim Spiritual Board of the Ivanovo region.

A week earlier, juma namaz in the Mirgaziyan mosque was conducted by Nafigulla Hazrat Ashirov – mufti, chairman of the Muslim Spiritual Board of the Asian part of Russia.