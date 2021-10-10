The grand opening of the monument to the Tatar poet, Hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil will take place in Yekaterinburg

On October 13, 2021 at 11:00 at the address: Yekaterinburg, Druzhba Narodov square the grand opening of the monument to the Tatar poet, Hero of the Soviet Union, USSR Lenin Prize Laureate Musa Jalil is planned. The Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region E.V. Kuyvashev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G.Shaikhraziev, Mayor of Yekaterinburg A.V. Orlov, consuls general of foreign countries in Yekaterinburg and dr.

The costs of manufacturing and transportation of the bust were covered by the Republic of Tatarstan, and the installation and improvement of the adjacent territory – by the Sverdlovsk Regional Public Organization for Development of Friendship of Peoples “Tatars of the Urals”.

The author of the bust is a member of the Union of Artists of Russia, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan, a famous sculptor and one of the brightest and most active representatives of contemporary art in St. Petersburg, Viner Abdullin.

Also on this day from 13.30 to 15.30 in the building of the USUE (SINH) at the address: (8 Marta St., 62 conference hall), a round table is planned on the topic “The contribution of the Tatars of the Urals in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945”, with participation of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev.

At 16.00 at the Municipal Ballet Theater “The Nutcracker”, at the address: (street 8 March 104), a theatrical concert of the Orenburg State Tatar Drama Theater named after M. Faizi “My life sounded like a song among the people …”, dedicated to the work of Musa Jalil.