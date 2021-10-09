The TV version of the big holiday timed to coincide with the International Teacher’s Day will be broadcast on the TNV channel

October 9, Saturday, on the Tatarstan – New Age channel at 13.45, on TNV-Planeta at 20.30 Moscow time, watch the TV version of the great republican holiday “Teacher’s Day” with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

We remind that a festive ceremony timed to coincide with the International Teacher’s Day took place on October 5 in Kazan. The cultural and entertainment complex “Pyramid” gathered 450 best teachers of the republic. Famous artists, popular performers and pop artists such as Elmira Kalimullina, Zaynap Farhetdinova, Rishat Tukhvatullin, Ilsia Badretdinova and others performed for them.