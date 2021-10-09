The premiere of the play by Florid Bulyakov “Eh, kүgәrchenkәylәrem!” took place in St. Petersburg.

Love for the theater, creativity originated from the head of the theater Sirina Zinurova in childhood. Sirina came to Petersburg from Bashkiria. She grew up in a family of teachers, dad was fond of playing the button accordion, mom sang. Both at school and at the institute, Sirina participated in amateur performances – in concerts, in a drama club, in a choir. Therefore, she had such a desire – to organize a Tatar theater in St. Petersburg. I wanted the audience to hear a beautiful, correct Tatar speech. After all, “There is no nation without theater,” said Alexander Ostrovsky, the founder of the Russian national theater.

The roles in the play were performed by Rustam Sibagatov, Gulnisa ​​Latypova, Guzel Khadieva, Rimma Galikhanova and Sirina Zinurova. The voice of the talented singer Yaramir Nizamutdinov sounded off-screen. The audience laughed and worried along with the artists.