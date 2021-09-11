On September 11, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan will host the festival “Kazan. Friendship of Peoples”

On September 11 in Kazan, on the square in front of the Palace of Farmers, the festival of national costume “Kazan. Friendship of Peoples” will take place. The holiday, timed to coincide with the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, will acquaint guests and residents of the city with the traditions and culture of the peoples living in the region.

Kazan citizens and guests of the capital will be able to make souvenirs with their own hands, take pictures in national costumes and attend a concert. Those who wish will be able to master Cuban, Georgian, Mexican dances.

The festival will host a flash mob “Kazan. Friendship of Peoples”: local musicians recorded an author’s track, which was based on the motives of Tatar, Russian, Mordovian, Chuvash and other folk songs. The dancers put on a piece, elements of which also combine different national motives.

Also, within the framework of the Kazan of Peoples’ Friendship Festival, a screening of Tatiana Chernoguzova’s fashion film Juha, which became a finalist of the Berlin Fashion Film Festival and participated in several film festivals, will be organized. It is based on Tatar folklore. At the end of the show, everyone will be able to ask the project team their questions.

Tasting of national dishes will be organized for the audience, and the culmination of the holiday will be the preparation of pilaf with beef in a large cauldron. You can try it for free, and if you want to get a recipe.

The festival begins at 12:00, according to the Committee for Tourism Development of the Executive Committee of Kazan.