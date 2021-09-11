In Bashkiria “Tatar Dictation” was written by more than 2 thousand participants

In Bashkiria, on September 10, the “Tatar dictation” was held. The cultural and educational action was organized by the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars with the support of the leadership of the republic.

The dictation was held at 65 venues in municipalities, it was written by 2,227 people, of which 1,963 were schoolchildren.

The event was curated by the permanent representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Yusup Yakubov, and the representative of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan, Alfred Davletshin.