Buinsky Drama Theater will present two performances to Muscovites

On the stage of the Small Hall of the Central Academic Theater of the Russian Army, spectators will be presented with two performances.

September 18 – melodrama “Bokhetkya yul kaidan?” (“How to Find the Way to Happiness?”) Based on the book by the Tatarstan writer Zifa Kadyrova.

A production about family values ​​and the life of the homeless. The main character faces serious trials, which love helps her to overcome.

What is happiness? How to find the way to it? According to the heroes of the play, happiness is in your hands, under your feet, only people do not understand.

Directed by Ilfat Kamaliev.

The author is Zifa Kadyrova.

Staging – Khabir Ibrahim.

The beginning is at 17.00.

Recommended for viewers over 18 years old (18+).

September 19 – the drama “Shobaga” (“The Lot”). This performance is a mosaic of stories about love, the stream of time, about talent, a sense of duty and life, death and immortality, about something that is poorly understood in youth, but is so acutely felt in old age. The production with folk songs, dances and ceremonies is based on real interviews with villagers.

Directed by Timur Kulov.

The beginning is at 17.00.

Recommended for viewers over 12 years old (12+).

The performances are held in the Tatar language and are provided with simultaneous translation into Russian.

Address: Moscow, Suvorovskaya square, 2.

Tickets on the website tickets.zamancha.ru or order by phone: 8 (495) 965-19-87, 8 (925) 517-23-92, 8 (916) 610-90-09.