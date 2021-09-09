Acceptance of works for the X All-Russian competition “Tatar ruhy һәm kalum” has started

The X All-Russian competition “Tatar ruhy һәm kalum” for journalists and the media for the best media coverage of the life and activities of the Tatar world is held annually to promote national priorities.

The founders and organizers of the Competition are the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Tatmedia” and the World Congress of Tatars.

Works are accepted until October 30, 2021 (inclusive). Organizing committee address: 420066, Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, st. K. Marx, 38/5, office. 105, Information and Analytical Department of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, marked “Competition“ Tatar ruhy һәm kalum ”. Phones: (843) 236-59-16, fax: 264-63-37. Address for sending via mail: 420111, Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, Svobody Square, 1. Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars.