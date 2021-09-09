DUM RT and mukhtasibats of Tatarstan will take part in the action “Tatarcha dictation”

On the 3rd day of the month of Safar (September 10), the SAM RT, muhtasibats, mosques and Muslim educational institutions will take part in the worldwide educational action “Tatarcha dictation”. The action is held within the framework of the implementation of the state program of the Republic of Tatarstan “Preservation of the national identity of the Tatar people (2020-2023)”.

This year, the DUM RT (Religious Board of RT Muslims) will for the fourth time become a platform for writing a dictation. In 2021, the action is timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria.

The purpose of the event is to increase interest in the Tatar language, develop the skills of correct speech and spelling in the literary language, self-check of spelling and grammatical errors, popularize philologists and teachers of the native language, foster respect for the Tatar language, its historical and cultural values. Anyone can take part in the action, regardless of age, gender, education, religion, profession, marital status.