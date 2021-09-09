The VII Republican Ethno-Confessional Festival “Mosaic of Cultures – 2021” will be held on September 11

On September 11, 2021 at 14:00 in Kazan, near the Fountain Square of the Galiaskar Kamal Theater, the VII Republican Ethno-Confessional Festival “Mosaic of Cultures” will be held, timed to coincide with the Day of National Costume.

The festival is held within the framework of the State Program “Implementation of the state national policy in the Republic of Tatarstan”, in order to strengthen the unity and spiritual mutual enrichment of the peoples living on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, preserve, develop and popularize multinational culture, including the national costume.

The festival of peoples living in the Republic of Tatarstan will be held simultaneously in two formats: offline – on the Fontannaya Square of the Theater named after G. Kamala and online – in the social accounts of the Official Tatarstan (https://vk.com/nashtatarstan).

On the main stage there will be a concert of creative groups and performers representing the peoples of Tatarstan, as well as artists: ethno-folk group “EtRusski” (Samara), collectives “Shuldyr Zhyt” (Izhevsk), “Mordens” (Saransk) …

Special guests of the festival: Honored Artist of the Chuvash Republic Alexey Moskovsky (Cheboksary), popular Tatar stage artist Ilsia Badretdinova (Kazan).

On the territory of Fontannaya Square, an exhibition of products by masters of folk crafts and handicrafts, an exhibition-fair “Ethnomarket”, platforms of traditional confessions of the Republic of Tatarstan will be organized.

Athletes from the 1st Games of the CIS countries are expected to participate as guests.

The organizers of the festival are the Assembly and the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan, the Youth Assembly of the Peoples of Tatarstan with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Executive Committee of Kazan.