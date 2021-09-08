Bugulma will host the All-Russian festival of munajats “Milli mok”, timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam

On September 11, the All-Russian festival of munajats “Milli mon” will take place in Bugulma. The event is timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Volga Bulgaria and the “Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity” announced in Tatarstan. The organizers of the competition are the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Bugulma Mukhtasibat and the Center for Tatar Culture in Bugulma.

The festival of munajats is held with the aim of popularizing Tatar-Muslim traditions among the population, preserving and developing the Tatar language, national cultural heritage, strengthening friendly ties between residents of different regions of Russia.

Persons from 7 years and older are invited to participate in the competition. Competitions will be held in two nominations: “solo performance” and “ensembles”. The judges will appreciate the performance skills, emotional transmission of imaginative content, clear diction, clear sound, purity of intonation, etc. Winners and prize-winners of the festival will receive diplomas and valuable prizes. In addition, each participant will receive a certificate of participation in the competition.

The festival will take place on September 11, 2021 at 09:30 at the Center of Tatar Culture at the address: Bugulma st. Gashek, 3. Last year, the munajats festival gathered more than 200 talented performers.

Applications for participation in the competition are accepted until September 9, 2021. at the address: st. Krasnoslobodskaya, 68 or by e-mail: [email protected]; [email protected].