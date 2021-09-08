At the “Yakupov Readings” the winners of the “Tayan Allaga!” Literary competition were awarded

The Religious Board of Muslims of Tatarstan, during the X regional scientific-practical conference “Yakupov Readings”, has summed up the results of the literary competition “Tayan Allaga!” The awards were presented to the winners by Gelus Zakirova, editor-in-chief of the Idel magazine.

“This contest was founded by Valiulla Yakupov, and now our magazine continues his work. People began to take interest in the competition at the beginning of January. It is gratifying that this year the work is voluminous and deeper in content, ”said Gelusa Zakirova.

The special prize of the competition was awarded to Daniya Galyautdinova from Kazan.

“I sent my poems back in May, I even forgot about it. They called and made me happy. For two years it won the poetry nomination, this year – a special prize. I really like to be here, to communicate with like-minded people, ”said the winner.

In the nomination “Publicism” the second and third places were awarded to Ramzia Yusupova from Kazan and Azat Kashapov from the Zainsky district (the first place was not awarded). In the Prose nomination, I place – Gulnaz Akhmadeeva (Baltasinsky district), II place – Gulshat Davletbaeva (Arsky district), III place – Zukhra Mukharlyamova (Atninsky district). In the Poetry nomination, I place – Gulnaz Khairullina (Kazan), II place – Nuris Mukhametova (Republic of Bashkortostan), III place – Ilmira Nurullina (Zelenodolsk district).