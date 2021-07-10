On the main European TV channel of classical music “Mezzo” will show “Syuyumbike” staged by the Theater of Opera and Ballet. Jalil

On the main European TV channel of classical music “Mezzo” there will be a live broadcast of Reseda Akhiyarova’s opera “Syuyumbike” staged by the Tatar State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. Jalil. The broadcast will begin on July 11 at 18.30 Moscow time (17.30 European time).

Note that the work on the play lasted for several years. The music for the performance was written by the famous composer Reseda Akhiyarova, the libretto was created by the people’s poet of Tatarstan Renat Kharis. The production was created by director Yuri Alexandrov (St. Petersburg), production designer Viktor Gerasimenko (Moscow), costume designer Victoria Kharkhalup (Moscow), choreographer David Avdysh (Moscow). Conductor-director of the play is Renat Salavatov, choirmaster is Lyubov Draznina. The world premiere of the opera took place in September 2018.

The plot is based on the events of the middle of the 16th century, difficult trials that fell to the lot of the only woman – the ruler of the Kazan Khanate Syuyumbike (regent under her young son Utyamysh). Three acts of the opera take place in three cities – Kazan, Moscow and Kasimov; the performance is performed in two languages ​​- Russian and Tatar.