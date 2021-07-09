The program of the festival “Pechen bazaars”, which will be held in Almetyevsk, is known

Pechen Bazary is an annual street festival in Kazan. Since 2020, the festival has also been held in Almetyevsk.

The festival program includes a design market, a farm market, master classes for children and their parents, excursions with plein air, an alternative music concert and much more.

FESTEVAL TURYNDA

The Pechun Bazaar (Hay Bazaar) festival was first held in April 2013 and was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the death of the Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai. The aim of the festival was to recreate the atmosphere of the early 20th century, the time when Tukai lived and worked. A fair was opened near the walls of the Nurullah mosque right on the street. The place was not chosen by chance – the Sennoy Bazaar served not only as a place for selling various goods, but also as a place where the Tatars of Kazan met and communicated with each other, learned and reported news, i.e. The Hay Bazaar was the center of the cultural and social life of the Tatars of Kazan. It is worth noting that a hundred years ago the Nurulla mosque also bore the name of the mosque in the Senniy bazaar (Pechun bazaars məchete). A dress code was introduced for all participants of the fair – the clothes had to include elements of the Tatar national dress of the city dwellers of that era.

Hay bazaar (Tat. Peçən bazarı, Pechun bazaars) is a trade, social and cultural center in the Old Tatar settlement of Kazan in the 18th century. – early 1930s. It was an oriental bazaar with a characteristic set of buildings. It was repeatedly mentioned in the works of the classic of Tatar literature Gabdulla Tukay and other pre-revolutionary Tatar writers.

Since 2020, the festival has been held not only in Kazan, but also in Almetyevsk. This year it will be held as part of the Karakuz ethnofestival.

The festival is held by the World Forum of Tatar Youth.