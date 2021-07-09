Ulyanovsk Mayor Dmitry Vavilin met with  leaders of the city’s national-cultural autonomies and organizations.

Issues of education and culture were discussed in Ulyanovsk. For example, the problem of reducing the number of Tatar language lessons in urban schools, the creation of classes, the creation of ethnocultural groups in kindergartens, etc. Chairman of the Tatar autonomy in the Ulyanovsk region Ramis Safin made a speech before head of the city on the above problems. He also spoke about the Federal Sabantuy, which will be held in Ulyanovsk on June 18 next year, and asked the city leadership not to stay away from organizing this holiday. Vavilin noted that Sabantuy has long become a holiday of friendship that unites all peoples, and the city will not remain aloof from its organization. The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, discussed the cultural events that will take place in the city this year.

