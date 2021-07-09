Tatar theater of N. Chelny will show five new performances by the end of the year

At the Tatar Drama Theater of Naberezhnye Chelny, the beginning of upcoming season will be marked by staging five new productions. The artistic director of the theater, Oleg Kinzyagulov, told reporters about this.

It is planned to open the new theatrical season with the play

“Yash өyrəklar” (“Young hearts”) based on the play by Fathi Burnash. Its plot is based on the love of a young village couple, who are first separated by the war, and then the impending kidnapping of the girl.

“This is a classic of Tatar drama. We decided that our repertoire lacked the classics, and found this sparkling work, which we hope to present in our own way, ”explained the artistic director of the theater.

According to him, a live orchestra will be involved in the performance. “This will complicate the work of the artists. After all, they will have to skillfully maneuver between their [role] and the orchestral parts, ”Kinzyagulov noted.

“Young Hearts” will occupy the large stage of the theater, and the small one will be given to another premiere – the play “Bez kalabyz”, sez kalasyz (We are leaving, you stay) based on the play by Tufan Minnullin.

In addition, the Chelny spectator will see a performance based on the play by Ayaz Gilyazov “Kamysh barmak, kөmesh tyrnak”. This will be the first work staged on the renewed stage based on a play by the author, whose name the theater bears.

By October, the troupe is preparing a new performance based on the play by Aigul Akhmetgalieva “Kapka” (“Gate”). “We have won a grant from the Union of Theater Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan for this production. The project is timed to coincide with the Year of Native Languages. It reveals the theme of nostalgia for the native land, which is very important given the scattered Tatars around the world, ”the artistic director said.

In addition, the audience will see a “family” performance based on the fairy tales “Ak Bure” (“White Bear”) and “Chechek Kulmek” (“Flower Dress”).