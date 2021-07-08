Kazan will host the 1 Ethno-Fashion Festival of Folk Art and Decorative and Applied Arts “Lifestyle – Cultural Code”

Kazan will host the 1 Ethno-Fashion Festival of Folk Art and Decorative and Applied Arts “Lifestyle – Cultural Code”

Get to know the cultural and educational platform where traditional folk culture and modernity converged, bringing together representatives of different nationalities and countries.

In the midst of summer, from July 23-27, Kazan will host the 1st Ethno-Fashion Festival of Folk Art and Decorative and Applied Arts “Lifestyle – Cultural Code”.

This is an open Festival of contemporary culture and creativity with a rich program: a beautiful, national event with lively discussions and educational lectures, unique master classes, a fair of unusual products, ethnic fashion shows, spectacular performances and a special atmosphere.

Our participants: craftsmen, artisans and artists of folk arts and crafts, decorative and applied arts, designers and fashion designers, creative associations from all regions of Russia, CIS countries, Europe and Asia.

The festival program includes:

-Educational lectures and public – talk. Creative meetings and presentations. A platform for communication of the fashion community.

-ART space. EXHIBITION of arts and crafts

– SHOWS OF DESIGNER collections: fashion and art rework city codes, designers release capsules and collaborations

-Trading platform “Fair of Masters” and a fashion market with author’s and design works

-Unique master classes

-Gastronomic rows. Food court and healthy products.

-Concert New Folk. Light show.

The festival will take place at three bright venues in Kazan: the Kazan Kremlin, the Gallery of Contemporary Art and the picturesque embankment of Lake Kaban.