The opening of the creative space (center) after  Alfiya Afzalova took place at the NC “Tugan avylym”

The opening of the creative space (center) of the legendary Tatar singer Alfiya Afzalova took place today at the Tugan Avylym National Complex in Kazan. The creative center was visited by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The President of Tatarstan was accompanied by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova, Aide to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Olesya Baltusova, Head of the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan Taliya Minullina, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev, and others.

As part of the opening of the center, an excursion for the leadership of the republic was conducted by its head, producer and daughter of the great singer Zulfiya Nigmedzyanova (Avzalova). The center was created jointly with the Foundation for the Preservation and Development of the Creativity of the singer Alfia Avzalova, in order to develop the Tatar national culture, traditions and customs of interest both to the multinational population of the republic, and to Russian and foreign guests. The concept of the center has been developed, all the necessary work on the reconstruction and decoration of the premises has been completed, where a unique collection of artifacts belonging to the Tatar singer Alfiya Avzalova, photo, audio and video materials is combined.

“This is not just a center – here is the entire creative path and life of Alfiya Afzalova. Her fans should always be here, and this is our duty, ”said Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova.

Rustam Minnikhanov was also presented with a collection of historical costumes of the Khan era, folk costumes of the Republic of Tatarstan, a collection of outfits for the Muslim wedding ceremony “nikah”.