The Cathedral Mosque is being restored in St. Petersburg

The State Administrative and Technical Inspectorate issued a permit for the restoration of the roof of the Cathedral Mosque in St. Petersburg. This was announced on Friday by the press service of the department.

“An order has been issued for the placement of temporary fences, scaffolding, temporary utilities and materials for the restoration of the roof of the cultural heritage site of regional significance Cathedral Mosque at the address: Kronverksky Prospekt, 7. Production of work is permitted from July 1, 2021 to May 15 2022, ”the message says.

St. Petersburg Cathedral Mosque was built in 1910-1913. architect Nikolay Vasiliev at the expense of the Emir of Bukhara Seid-Abdul-Ahad-khan. Vasiliev took the tomb of Tamerlane as a model, adapting it to the conditions of St. Petersburg weather – he lengthened the dome and hid the fractures of the roof behind the walls – a traditional flat roof could not withstand the snow load. The floral ornaments of the decor on two facades and minarets repeat the best examples of Bukhara architects, although they are completely made in St. Petersburg.

The mosque was opened during the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Romanovs. In 1940-1956, a warehouse of medicines was located here, and then the mosque was again handed over to believers. The mosque is three-storied – men pray on the first, women on the second, and a madrasah on the third. The Cathedral Mosque offers group and individual excursions.