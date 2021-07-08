Yuri Kuklachev will take part in the children’s party of the Yardam Foundation

On July 19, a big celebration will take place in the Yardam mosque complex at Serov 4a in honor of the 8th anniversary of the opening of the Yardam complex.

The main guest of the event is Yuri Kuklachev, People’s Artist of Russia, head of the cat theater, author of the additional educational program “School of Kindness”.

During the holiday there will be sports and children’s games, performances and master classes “Lessons of kindness and self-knowledge” from the People’s Artist of Russia, the head of the cat theater Yu.D. Kuklacheva.

The general partner of the children’s party will be the Alvar company. Also, the TATFIGHT League, the SBE MMA Federation in the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kedy teenage club and the Aram-zam-zam children’s active recreation center will take part in the event.