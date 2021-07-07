Interregional festival “Sabantuy” holiday was held in the Kirov region

On July 2, on the stage of the Victory Palace of Culture, the Sabantuy interregional festival was held, with the support of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, the Congress of Tatars of the Kirov region, the Administration of the city of Vyatskiye Polyany. Guests from the Sabinsky region opened the holiday. Also, artists from the city of Vyatskiye Polyany, Vyatskopolyansky district of the Kirov region, Kukmorsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan took part in the concert.

The head of the city Valery Aleksandrovich Mashkin, Chairman of the Congress of Tatars of the Kirov region, General Director of Molot-Oruzhie LLC Ravil Ramilyevich Nurgaleev, Head of the Sabinsky municipal district of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Council of the Sabinsky municipal region Rais Nurgalievich Minnikhanov spoke with words of welcome. Sabantuy is a popular and widespread folk holiday. It has been celebrated since ancient times to the present day. Sabantuy is dear and valuable to us primarily as a folk holiday, in which or through which we come into contact with folk traditions of communication and fun. Bright national costumes, funny songs and dances, accordion and button accordion melodies – all this created a festive atmosphere.