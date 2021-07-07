In Bilyarsk, a key shift  of the forum “Сәләт”  SELET BILER FORUM   takes place

From 4 to 9 July, on the territory of the Bilyar Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve, the third session of the X International Youth Educational Forum “Culut” – SELET BILER FORUM is taking place.

SELET BILER FORUM is a key shift, which was previously held in the format of a festival, on the basis of which a large-scale forum “Culut” was created. The main participants of the shift were gifted children and talented youth, who passed the competitive selection for the summer profile shifts “Sult”.

This year’s session is dedicated to the study of advanced experience in the field of soft skills – social skills that ensure the effectiveness of professional self-realization, which are key to achieving success.

During the change of participants, discussion of possible mechanisms for the development of the territory of the Bilyar Museum-Reserve, master classes from leading experts, scientists, cultural figures and business coaches of the Republic of Tatarstan and Russia.

The educational program will be held in the format of trainings on the topics: critical thinking, awareness, stress resistance, emotional intelligence, adaptability, sincere communication, self-confidence.

As part of the shift, sites will operate on the themes “Tel һәm tarikh” (Language and History), “Ecology” and “Sustainable Development Goals”.

A rich cultural program awaits the participants of the shift. The first day is expected to welcome the camps, the official opening and the battle of the choirs – “Khorlar yaryshy”. Further – Open air with the participation of the group “YUMMY BAND”. On the second day of the forum, a presentation of the camps will take place.

“The presentation of the camps is the most important event of the shift and the most important for the camps themselves,” notes the head of the cultural program Tagir Nasibullin. Not only forum participants will be able to see the landmark event. SeletLive is planning to organize a special edition this evening. The live broadcast from the presentation of the camps can be seen on the official accounts of Sult on Instagram, VKontakte and YouTube.

Also on the list of evening events are Comedy Biler and the intellectual show What? Where? When?”. On the final day of the shift, a gala concert is expected, at which children and counselors will perform with creative numbers.