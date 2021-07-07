Delegates from Germany and Indonesia will arrive at the Forum of Muslim Youth in Tatarstan

At the XII Forum of Muslim Youth in Tatarstan, the organizers expect delegates from the regions of Russia, as well as foreign countries – Germany, Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan. Aigul Biktimirova, head of the social development department of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, told IA “Tatar-inform” about this.

She also noted that as well as last year, separate women’s and men’s forums will be organized.

“A delegate from Berlin will come to the men’s forum. His girlfriend intends to take part in the women’s forum. We are also expecting students who came here to study from Indonesia, they participate in many of our projects, ”said the representative of the Spiritual Directorate.

According to her, the issue of participation of girls from Kyrgyzstan in the forum is now being resolved.

“Traditionally, there will be delegates from Russian cities. Bashkortostan, Sverdlovsk region, Moscow – these regions are always actively involved, ”added Aigul Biktimirova. This year, the forum will also come from Orenburg, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Dimitrovgrad, Perm, Izhevsk, Ivanovo, Samara, Yoshkar-Ola and Makhachkala.

The events of the XII Forum of Muslim Youth will be held on July 10-17 at the recreation center near Kazan (women’s forum) and on August 24-31 in Bolgar.