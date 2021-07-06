The Officers’ Club at the Plenipotentiary of Tatarstan sent children’s books to boarding schools of the republic

Bright editions with famous characters were given to kids, who are supported by Charitable Foundation named after A/ Vavilov, as well as to the pupils of Derbyshkinsky and Verkhne-Otarsky orphanages.

Special thanks to the members of the club – Ayrat Valeev and Yuri Luchnikov for supporting children with difficult lives.

Previously, the Officers’ Club assisted in the formation of the library of the Preobrazhensky Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

Note that the Rep-office of Tatarstan has been paying great attention to charity for many years. Concerts in memory of the outstanding conductor Fuat Mansurov in support of the Kazan children’s hospice have become annual in Moscow.