Press conference will be held on the holding of the 12th Forum of Muslim Youth in Kazan

On July 6 at 10:00 at the Tatar-Inform news agency a press conference will be held in Tatar and Russian on the Forum of Muslim Youth for boys and girls.

This year the forums will be held for the 12th time. The speakers of the meeting with journalists will be the first deputy mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilfar Khazrat Khasanov, the head of the department of social development of the SAM RT Aigul Biktimirova. They will tell in detail about the features of these projects, which are aimed at the spiritual, moral and physical education of young Muslims.