On July 8, at 19:00, the National Library will host the premiere screening of the fashion film “Juha”, based on the tales and myths of Tatar folklore. The director of the film is Tatiana Chernoguzova, the author of the project for the study of Tatar fashion Your Yool.

“Juha” is a short fashion film in which national Tatar motives meet modern aesthetics. In it, kalfaks and modern fashion trends exist in a single magical space created from the characters of Tatar folklore.

The script is based on the plot of the fairy tale “Su Anasy”. Designers and artists from Tatarstan were involved in the filming. In traditional technique, but in modern design, artisans created props and accessories for the characters’ images, and musicians wrote unique musical compositions for the film.

The film was sent to international festivals of short and fashion films in Germany, France, USA, Italy. The film will appear online in winter, after receiving the results of international festivals, and in the near future there will be a series of screenings in parks and squares, as well as art residences of Tatarstan.

Registration for the open screening is free and is already available at the link http://youryool.ru/. Limited number of seats.

The project was implemented with the support of the creative industries development program RE’ACTOR. The program began its work in April 2021. It is aimed at developing ideas in the field of creative communities, creative business, professional associations and unions in the creative environment of Tatarstan.