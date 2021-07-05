The “Tatar community” Bulgar-K “held a theatrical performance (play)” The family of Ibrahim bek “, which is aimed at realizing the creative potential, describing the family structure of the Tatars. The performance turned out to be especially bright, colorful, festive and at the same time original with “notes” of modernity, looked in one breath and was very interesting to the viewer.

The performance is the final event of the program to create conditions for the spiritual and moral development of citizens “Seven” I “- my family!” with the support of the Administration of the Krasnodar Territory, as a result of the implementation of the program, there have been positive changes aimed at strengthening, preserving the family and family values ​​and ensuring the full life of children, preserving traditions, ensuring access to cultural values, developing the spiritual potential of the individual and society as a whole, transmission from generation to generation of values, norms, traditions and customs traditional for Russian society, the formation of values ​​and moral norms in children and young people based on cultural, historical and spiritual traditions.