Rustam Minnikhanov welcomed the guests of the XI All-Russian Rural Sabantui to Muslyumovo

At that moment, the main festivities began on the central Maidan of the XI All-Russian rural Sabantui. The celebration was opened by a mini-performance performed by Almaz Garayev and Alina Mudarisova, demonstrating the ancient custom of the Tatar people – collecting gifts for Sabantuy. The guests of the festival were especially interested in 100 accordions, which were made specially for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. As a reminder, on August 30, 2020, the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov presented 100 musical instruments to young accordion players. Painted accordions were made by the hands of master Ayrat Kharisov.

Sabantuy was accompanied by colorful performances of famous artists, creative groups and ensembles. Among them was the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan. 1

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the guests of Sabantui with a welcoming speech.

“Today’s Sabantui is attended by 550 delegates from 45 regions of Russia. I cordially greet all the guests of the event and thank you very much for being with us today. For us (Tatars) Sabantuy is one of our favorite holidays. Gathering together, we preserve the traditions of our ancestors, ”said Rustam Nurgalievich.

The head of the republic also noted the high preparedness of the Muslyumovsky municipal district in holding the national holiday at the federal level.

Then the Deputy Chairperson of the State Assembly – Kurultai of the Republic of Bashkortostan Elvira Aitkulova addressed the audience. She conveyed the welcoming speech of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov, and also thanked the leadership of the World Congress of Tatars for organizing such a large-scale event.

Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Mordovia Vladimir Sidorov, who is also taking part in the Sabantuy in Muslyumovo, invited the Tatarstan people to the All-Russian rural Sabantuy, which will be held in 2022 on the Mordovian land.