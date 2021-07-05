The first ethnocultural festival “Aga-Bazar” was held in Bolgar

The Aga Bazar International Ethnocultural Festival was held on the territory of the Bulgarian Museum-Reserve. The project was the first attempt to revive the tradition of the “Eastern Bazaar”, which in the Middle Ages was located in the outskirts of Bolgar and was a trade, craft and cultural center of the Volga Bulgaria.

The main stage of the festival was a stylized medieval Bulgarian market, where one could buy unique handmade goods. Artisans from all over the Volga region came to present their works to a wide audience in the city of Bolgar.

“We received more than 100 applications, of which the organizing committee selected 83 artisans who have already established themselves as creators of products that are as close as possible to folk art. It was important for us to invite those who would contribute to the creation of an atmosphere of medieval national trade, ”said Vagapov.

According to him, more than 4 thousand guests came to visit the cultural trade center.

At Aga Bazar one could become the owner of not only stylized jewelry, but also a variety of tableware, painted with national ornaments, shoes, handmade soft toys and much more.

Some counters were bursting with an abundance of dishes from the national cuisine.

“Aga-Bazar” offered to get to know better the culture of art craft of the Russian, Tatar, Mari, Bashkir, Chuvash, Kryashen peoples at the national farmsteads. On one of the stages, their representatives also demonstrated creative performances in which they showed the beauty of their traditional culture: from costumes to songs and dances.

“We hope that thanks to Aga Bazar, the unique architectural monument of the Great Bolgar will be discussed not only in the Russian Federation, but in the entire world community. I am sure that after our holiday of trade in Tatarstan, the number of tourists will increase significantly, ”said Sergei Tyunev, deputy head of the Spassky district of Tatarstan.