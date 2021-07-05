Minnikhanov at the All-Russian Sabantui: Gathering together, we preserve the traditions of our ancestors

Minnikhanov at the All-Russian Sabantui: Gathering together, we preserve the traditions of our ancestors

A platform on the banks of the Ik River with amphitheaters and a hippodrome

The All-Russian rural Sabantuy is being held for the first time in the republic. The project of the holiday was conceived last year as part of the celebration of the centenary of the TASSR, but due to the pandemic it had to be postponed.

Especially for the holiday, the organizers prepared a new site with a total area of ​​276 hectares on the banks of the Ik River. There is a large amphitheater for 5 thousand seats and a small amphitheater for 2.5 thousand seats, there is also a large hippodrome for 1.1 thousand meters and 1.5 thousand seats, trade and entertainment zones. Plus, about 5 thousand parking spaces have been organized at 12 sites.

You can enter the Sabantui site from six different entrances. It is worth noting that the site itself was organized on the site of a former landfill. It took about a year to improve it. Now this territory has acquired a blooming appearance.

The district center is home to about 8 thousand people, and in the entire district – about 19 thousand people. The total capacity of the site is up to 100 thousand people. The large area made it possible to evenly distribute people during the holiday without creating a crowd.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov: Sabantuy is one of his favorite holidays

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the guests of Sabantuy with a welcoming speech.

“Today’s Sabantui is attended by 550 delegates from 45 regions of Russia. I cordially welcome all the guests of the event. Thank you very much for being with us today. For us (Tatars) Sabantuy is one of our favorite holidays. Gathering together, we preserve the traditions of our ancestors, ”said Rustam Minnikhanov.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan noted the high preparedness of the Muslyumovsky municipal district for holding the national holiday at the federal level.

“We sincerely welcome everyone to the Republic of Tatarstan. The Muslyumovsky district has adequately prepared for Sabantuy. Good and beautiful Sabantui to you! ” – the head of the republic wished.

Elvira Aitkulova: Preserving traditions makes us the people of the Russian Federation

Deputy Chairperson of the State Assembly – Kurultai of the Republic of Bashkortostan Elvira Aitkulova wished the farmers a good harvest at the plow festival, despite the difficult weather conditions this year.

“Dear friends, let me greet you on behalf of the Republic of Bashkortostan and, on behalf of the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov, wish everyone good health and a good harvest to our farmers, despite the unbearable conditions of this season. Let me also, on behalf of the World Kurultai of Bashkirs, express gratitude to my colleagues – the World Congress of Tatars – for the great work that we, as two public organizations, are doing to preserve the traditions, our languages, to preserve everything that makes us the people of the Russian Federation, ”said Elvira Aitkulova.

Vladimir Sidorov: Sabantuy has long grown into a platform for interethnic communication

Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Mordovia Vladimir Sidorov said that about 43 thousand Tatars live in Mordovia, who make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the region. With their work and perseverance, they achieve their goals, they are distinguished by their great love for their native land.

“Allow me from the Acting Head of the Republic of Mordovia Artem Zdunov and the Government of the Republic to congratulate on this bright, original and good holiday. Tatarstan receives numerous guests from the regions of the country to the XI All-Russian rural Sabantuy, which is timed to coincide with the centenary of the formation of the TASSR. Sabantuy is a real celebration of hard work, hospitality and sports prowess. This holiday has long grown into a large and very friendly platform for interethnic communication. Mordovia is linked with Tatarstan by long-term friendship and fruitful cooperation, good-neighborly relations between our regions will further develop and grow stronger.

Our republic gave Tatar culture such outstanding writers as Hadi Taktash, Sharif Kamal, Abdurakhman Absalyamov. We are connected by the name of the legendary pilot – Hero of the USSR, honorary citizen of Mordovia and the city of Kazan, Mikhail Devyatayev. Mordovia is proud of its natives, honors their memory, solemnly celebrates memorable dates. We value the cultural wealth of every nation, for centuries the Russians, Mordovians and Tatars living side by side share joys and sorrows together. And they also celebrate their national holidays together, ”the speaker noted.

XII All-Russian rural Sabantuy will be held in Mordovia

For the first time, the All-Russian rural Sabantuy took place in 2010 in the village of Gali, Samara region. The relay flag for the All-Russian Sabantui for 2022 was transferred to the Republic of Mordovia. The flag and symbol were accepted by the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Mordovia Vladimir Sidorov.