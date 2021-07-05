On the channel “Peter Tatar” took place online Sabantuy

As part of the “Year of the Native Language and National Unity”, an online concert “Sabantuy” was held on July 3.

The concert was initiated by editor-in-chief of the Portal Piter.Tatar Ravil Zakirov and chairman of the NGO of Tatar women of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region “Ak Kalfak-Neva” Firaya Rashitova, with the support of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

The concert was attended by: famous St. Petersburg singers and artists Albert Dzhalilov, Dinar Baitemirov, Yamir Nizamutdinov, Rinat Shakirov, Drama Theater after Berggolts, Tatar folklore ensembles and performers of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region “Akcharlak”, “Shatlyk”, “Nur”, ASAR, Alexander Solovyov, Ailina Khabibullina, Samir Nazirova. Also guests from Tatarstan (Alsu Abulkhanova, Gulshat Imamieva), Bashkortostan (Gulfiya Shavalieva), Chuvashia (Yuratu), the Republic of Crimea (Dinara Khafizova), the Republic of Tuva, the Republic of Dagestan, Europe (Kiyam Kurmakayev), Australia (Zulya Kamalova).